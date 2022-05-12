$2.13 EPS Expected for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

RY traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 40,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $96.54 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.