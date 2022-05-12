$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.27. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. 1,623,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,349. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.