$2.28 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. Nordson reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.03. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,051. Nordson has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

