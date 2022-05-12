2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 255,647 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,256.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,583. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,740.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

