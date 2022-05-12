2,108 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,823,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 145,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,297,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 118,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,579,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $12.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.17. 167,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.23. The firm has a market cap of $304.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

