$211.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $211.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.20 million. Macerich reported sales of $215.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.29. 75,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -405.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

