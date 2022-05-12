$241.29 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to post $241.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.59 million and the lowest is $210.99 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $939.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $971.05 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

