2,673 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 111,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

