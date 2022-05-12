2,950 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 35,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,676. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

