2,955 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,503. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

