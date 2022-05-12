$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,781. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

