37,569 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Natixis bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

