38,168 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.10. 555,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.55 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

