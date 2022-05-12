3i Group Plc (LON:III) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 27.25 Per Share

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of III stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,272.50 ($15.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.69) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($15.89).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

