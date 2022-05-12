$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. 129,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,347. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.