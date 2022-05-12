42,205 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 844,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

