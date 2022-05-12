474 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of CRUS opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

