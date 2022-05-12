$5.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce $5.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 251.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.81 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,084. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

