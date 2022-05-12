5,458 Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

FVRR stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 84,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

