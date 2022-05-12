$6.18 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post $6.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.25 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $16.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.67 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,072. The firm has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

