$6.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report $6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.26 and the lowest is $6.20. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $5.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

DE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.