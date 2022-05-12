$718.45 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will report $718.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. ITT reported sales of $691.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.97. 708,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,356. ITT has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

