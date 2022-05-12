$799.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to post sales of $799.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.11 million and the highest is $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

