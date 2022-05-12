8PAY Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $760,888.48 and approximately $108,332.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.