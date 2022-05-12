$978.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will report sales of $978.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $972.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.96 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $707.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. 75,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,195 shares of company stock valued at $78,218,499 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

