a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

