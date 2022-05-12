A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.75% of A10 Networks worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

