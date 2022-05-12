AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $24.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 246,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

