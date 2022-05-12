AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 30214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 166,638 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

