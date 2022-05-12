Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 118,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 72,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.81 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

