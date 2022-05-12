Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,096. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $6.66.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
