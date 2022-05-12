Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Announces $0.12 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 149.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE JEQ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.26.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
