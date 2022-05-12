Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Absolute Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.