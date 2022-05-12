Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $634.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.50 million and the lowest is $589.15 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $582.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 207,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,398. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

