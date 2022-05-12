Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,554 shares of company stock worth $7,508,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,803. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.