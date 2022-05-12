Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $131.65 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Veeva Systems worth $131,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,774,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 232,428 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 23,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.45. 30,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.