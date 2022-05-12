Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $145.93 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,874,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $145,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,211. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

