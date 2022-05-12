Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.99% of Precision Drilling worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $851.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

