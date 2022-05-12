Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $30.31 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,117. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.