Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of BBY traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,387. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.