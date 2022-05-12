Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,596 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Casey’s General Stores worth $118,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.