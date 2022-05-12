Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 103,354 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Tenet Healthcare worth $153,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. 18,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,077. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

