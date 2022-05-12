Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 141,896 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Bruker worth $162,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

