Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,498 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Packaging Co. of America worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

