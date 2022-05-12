Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,343 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $177,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,473. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $239.19.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.