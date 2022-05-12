Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,119 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Materion stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,825. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

