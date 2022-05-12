Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $293,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.30. 38,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,476. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.97. The firm has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.