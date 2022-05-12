Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 95,269 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $209,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

CL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 131,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,606. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

