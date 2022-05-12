Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Church & Dwight worth $106,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

CHD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

