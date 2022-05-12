Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 820 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.41. 9,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day moving average is $297.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,821 shares of company stock valued at $28,052,799. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

